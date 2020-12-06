Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and John Cleese among stars to salute Peter Alliss

5:46 Bruce Critchley reflects on fond times and a close friendship with Peter Alliss, who has passed away at the age of 89. Bruce Critchley reflects on fond times and a close friendship with Peter Alliss, who has passed away at the age of 89.

Jack Nicklaus led the way as stars of sport and showbusiness paid tribute to Peter Alliss following the death of the broadcasting legend over the weekend.

The 89-year-old passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully" at his home on Saturday evening, just three weeks after commentating on the BBC's highlights of the Masters.

Described by Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray as "a treasured friend, and the voice of a generation", household names around the world took to social media to express their sadness at the death of Alliss.

Peter Alliss died on Saturday evening

Nicklaus posted a series of tweets in a poignant tribute, which read: "Sad to learn that golf lost one of its great players, broadcasters, writers, ambassadors and, most important, one of the game's true friends, with the unexpected passing of Peter Alliss. Peter was a dear friend to Barbara and me for probably over 60 years.

"Peter and I played many matches against each other. Peter was a valued member of our Memorial Tournament Captains Club for 22 years. Just as his voice was distinctive to golf audiences worldwide, Peter's was a respected voice within the Captains Club.

"Peter had a great wit and was a wonderful storyteller. We were blessed to have him at the Memorial in 2019, when he was honoured with the Memorial Golf Journalism Award. It was the first time since 1998 that Peter's schedule allowed him to be at Muirfield Village in person.

Alliss played in the Ryder Cup eight times

"It was very special to see him again, as Peter entertained us while honouring us with his presence. A really good man and friend. Barbara and I send our most heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to Jackie, his wife of 51 years, his family, and his countless friends."

Tributes from many prominent golfers and showbiz personalities rolled in throughout the day after the sad news was announced on Sunday morning ...

Phil Mickelson

Peter Alliss sadly just passed away and I wanted to say how appreciative I am for the joy and entertainment he brought to so many people. His Hall of Fame speech is the best I've heard, and I say "runker baker" every time I'm in Europe!

Tom Watson

You made our game richer and funnier Peter. We thank you. RIP Peter Alliss.

Thomas Bjorn

What a great man. Great voice and a true friend of our game. Peter was a brilliant broadcaster but an even better player. We will miss him dearly but we should also celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts are with the Alliss family.

John Cleese

Sad to hear of Peter Alliss's death The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it

Gary Lineker

Deeply saddened to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away. A wonderfully witty and truly brilliant commentator. Golf will never be the same.

The R&A

All of us at The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club are deeply saddened to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away. He was a wonderful servant to golf over many years and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

Alliss was still commentating for the BBC approaching his 90s

Piers Morgan

RIP Peter Alliss, 89, aka 'The Voice of Golf'. Knowledgeable, amusing, acerbic, irascible, usually right, sometimes wrong... but a quite brilliant commentator.

Hal Sutton

Golf lost a great player and commentator for BBC yesterday in Peter Alliss. Always a gentleman and loved his voice on golf.

Stephen Gallacher

Sorry to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away the true iconic voice of golf for me.

Keith Pelley

Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.