Phil Mickelson and John Cleese lead Peter Alliss tributes

5:46 Bruce Critchley reflects on fond times and a close friendship with Peter Alliss, who has passed away at the age of 89. Bruce Critchley reflects on fond times and a close friendship with Peter Alliss, who has passed away at the age of 89.

Stars of sport and showbusiness have been paying tribute to Peter Alliss following the death of the broadcasting legend over the weekend.

The 89-year-old passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully" at his home on Saturday evening, just three weeks after commentating on the BBC's highlights of the Masters.

Described by Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray as "a treasured friend, and the voice of a generation", household names around the world have taken to social media to express their sadness at the death of Alliss...

Alliss played in the Ryder Cup eight times

Phil Mickelson

Peter Alliss sadly just passed away and I wanted to say how appreciative I am for the joy and entertainment he brought to so many people. His Hall of Fame speech is the best I've heard, and I say "runker baker" every time I'm in Europe!

Tom Watson

You made our game richer and funnier Peter. We thank you. RIP Peter Alliss.

Thomas Bjorn

What a great man. Great voice and a true friend of our game. Peter was a brilliant broadcaster but an even better player. We will miss him dearly but we should also celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts are with the Alliss family.

John Cleese

Sad to hear of Peter Alliss's death The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it

Gary Lineker

Deeply saddened to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away. A wonderfully witty and truly brilliant commentator. Golf will never be the same.

The R&A

All of us at The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club are deeply saddened to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away. He was a wonderful servant to golf over many years and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

Alliss was still commentating for the BBC approaching his 90s

Piers Morgan

RIP Peter Alliss, 89, aka 'The Voice of Golf'. Knowledgeable, amusing, acerbic, irascible, usually right, sometimes wrong... but a quite brilliant commentator.

Hal Sutton

Golf lost a great player and commentator for BBC yesterday in Peter Alliss. Always a gentleman and loved his voice on golf.

Stephen Gallacher

Sorry to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away the true iconic voice of golf for me.

Keith Pelley

Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.