LPGA Tour: Angela Stanford's closing 67 earns two-shot win in Texas

Angela Stanford won by two shots in Texas

Angela Stanford outclassed a strong South Korean challenge to collect her seventh LPGA Tour title with a two-shot win at the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

Stanford fired the low round of the final day, a seven-birdie 67 which saw her edge out Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu, while England's Charley Hull finished four behind at The Colony in Texas.

Only four players managed to break 70 as cold temperatures again made for tough scoring conditions, but Stanford cared little and recovered from an early mistake with three consecutive birdies to give a clear signal of intent to the overnight leaders.

Stanford closed with a superb 67

The 43-year-old dropped another shot at 11, but she then roared to the top of the leaderboard with four birdies in a superb five-hole stretch and, despite a bogey at the last, Stanford had enough in hand to be assured of her first win since the Evian Championship in 2018.

Stanford's unexpected victory could create a selection dilemma for Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst, who has named Stanford as one of her vice-captains for next year's contest at the Inverness Golf Club in Ohio.

"Pat's probably sitting at home going, 'What are you doing', but that's a long way away," said Stanford, who has played on six Solheim Cup teams for the United States.

"I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed my time with Pat and Michelle (Wie). We're just going to let that happen. I've enjoyed being a part of the Solheim Cup as an assistant captain so far.

"I'm not worried about it, I'm not thinking about it. That will happen when it happens," added Stanford, who also revealed she had been working hard with coach Todd Kolb on her short game, one of her key assets during the week.

"After the Evian, it would have been easy to be satisfied and I think I was for a little bit," she added. "But then there's just something about bad golf. I don't like bad golf.

Charley Hull finished four off the pace

"So I really kind of went to work with my instructor, Todd, up in South Dakota and it was always my short game. My short game's always kind of held me back. I told him I would commit to it if he would commit to help me a certain way.

"So it was fun to win around here because I've struggled here because of my short game."

Ryu parred 17 holes and finally made a birdie at the last to card a 70 and finish alongside fellow joint-overnight leaders Park and Yealimi Noh on five under, two behind Stanford, with world No 1 Jin Young Ko also firing a 70 to claim outright fifth.

Ko was a shot ahead of Solheim Cup team-mates Anna Nordqvist and Hull, who was two over par for the day until an eagle at the last ensured her best finish on the LPGA Tour this season.