Lee Westwood battling back injury at DP World Tour Championship

Lee Westwood is looking to win the Race to Dubai for a third time

Lee Westwood admitted he may have skipped the DP World Tour Championship due to injury had it not been the final event of the European Tour season.

The former world No 1 struggled to a missed cut at the RSM Classic last month on the PGA Tour then sat out of last week's Golf in Dubai Championship due to a back injury, with the 47-year-old set to limit his practice ahead of the season finale at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

"I'd say if it wasn't the final event of the year, I'd probably take this week off," Westwood told the media on Tuesday. "But there's a lot on the line this week. You could beware the injured golfer.

Westwood won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier this season and went on a run of six top-20 finishes over the summer

"I won't lie, I've been struggling with my back since the Masters. I played Sea Island and couldn't follow through, hence the poor performance there. I gave it 10 days off and the longest I've hit balls since then is between 30 and 40 minutes, hitting a few drivers.

"I've had treatment with Steve McGregor at home and a guy I know who works for Newcastle United FC. I've had treatment with the guys here and today is the best it's felt for three weeks. I'm optimistic that I'll be able to swing properly come Thursday morning."

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Westwood is fourth in the Race to Dubai standings and is one of four players who can guarantee ending the season as European No 1 with a victory, with the former world No 1 looking to top the Order of Merit for a third time.

"To win it for a third time would be amazing," added Westwood, who was European No 1 in both 2000 and 2009. "I don't really try and weigh it all up really, I just enjoy the fact that I can still come out here and be competitive and have a chance of winning tournaments.

Westwood is looking for a strong performance to ensure he stays inside the world's top 50

"If I play as well as I know I can play, it's a golf course that suits me clearly because I've won round here and played well in other weeks as well, so I'm going to have a chance. At 47, nearly 48, that's a big bonus."

Westwood is the only player in the field to have teed it up in all 12 editions of the DP World Tour Championship, with the Englishman 634.7 points behind Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed heading into the final event of the 2020 season.

Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.