Tommy Fleetwood needs strong finish in Dubai to upgrade season rating from 'low 5'

Tommy Fleetwood feels his year could be rated as a "low five" out of 10 unless he can produce something special at this week's season finale.

Despite being generally disappointed with his season, Fleetwood still goes into the DP World Tour Championship second in the Race to Dubai, although he is 460 points adrift of leader, Patrick Reed.

Fleetwood has not managed to add to five European Tour wins in 2020, although he has enjoyed two runner-up finishes that have kept him within striking distance of Reed as the Englishman bids to be crowned European No 1 for the second time.

Aaron Rai pipped Fleetwood in a play-off at the Scottish Open

The 29-year-old was runner-up to Jon Rahm at the Jumeirah Golf Estates 13 months ago, and he would need to show similar form to upgrade his performance rating for the last year.

"I might be being a bit harsh. but I think as golfers and as sports people and as competitors, you always look at what you could have done better," said Fleetwood, the 2017 Race to Dubai champion.

"I probably am being harsh on myself. I think it's important to look at the good things I've got, here with a chance at winning the Race to Dubai.

"I think I've had a couple of seconds and a third on The European Tour, but those events where I played well, of course I'd like to win them and I feel like I had a good chance to, especially Portugal and Scotland.

"I felt like I walked away feeling like I left some shots out there, and not taking anything away from the guys that won. They were exceptional throughout week and on Sunday, but on a personal level I felt like I had more to give.

"My consistency levels have not been up to what I would like them to be and I felt like there's certain things I've struggled with this year about my game. So at the same time, I feel positive about this week and going into next year, so I've learned plenty, as usual, throughout year.

Fleetwood was runner-up in Dubai last year

"But yeah, I don't feel like I've done anything like I would have liked to this year."

Fleetwood has not yet thought ahead to any prospective changes for next year, but he is buoyed by good memories of playing well over the Earth Course last season, shortly after his thrilling come-from-behind win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

"I might be low five at the moment but this week could easily ramp it up," he added. "Last year I had a strong finish to the year, and it made the year very, very different.

"I think the great thing about golf is there's always the next week and there's always the week that you're playing, and my game feels good. So I'm looking forward to this week first, and then move on to next year, work on a couple of things we've been working on recently on my golf swing and things like that.

"Next year, there's not really as much time off as we normally have. I'm used to having five, six weeks off at the end of the year, and this year it's going to be a bit less before starting out again.

"This week is the last week of the year, and it does feel like that, but I also feel kind of fresh and like I'm ready to keep going, really."