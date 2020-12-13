US Women's Open: Final round to be completed on Monday due to adverse weather
By Keith Jackson
Last Updated: 13/12/20 7:03pm
The final round of the US Women's Open will be played on Monday after bad weather wiped out most of Sunday's play in Houston
Tee times had been brought forward for the final day with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted to arrive during the morning at The Champions Club, and the forecast proved accurate when play was suspended shortly after 9am local time.
The final four groups had yet to tee off when the players were called back to the clubhouse, when they remained for over three-and-a-half hours with the threat of electrical activity still in the air.
United States Golf Association officials were left with no option but to abandon play for the day, with the final round resuming on Monday morning.
More to follow ...