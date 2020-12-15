The European Tour tournament schedule for 2021, with Lee Westwood beginning his defence of the Race to Dubai title in Abu Dhabi, where he is also the defending champion.

Jan 21-24 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Abu Dhabi GC, UAE

Jan 28-31 Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, UAE

Feb 4-7 Saudi International, Royal Greens G&CC - King Abdullah Economic City

Feb 25-28 WGC-Mexico Championship - Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Lee Westwood ended 2020 as European No 1

Mar 4-7 Middle East event TBA

Mar 11-14 Commercialbank Qatar Masters - Education City GC, Doha

Mar 18-21 Magical Kenya Open - Karen CC, Nairobi

Mar 24-28 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin CC, Austin, Texas

Apr 8-11 The Masters - Augusta National

Apr 15-18 Tenerife Open - Golf Costa Adeje, Adeje

Apr 22-25 Gran Canaria Open - venue TBC

Apr 29-May 2 Portugal Masters - Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura

May 6-9 European event TBA

May 12-15 Betfred British Masters, hosted by Danny Willett - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield

May 20-23 PGA Championship - Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina

May 27-30 Made in Himmerland - Farsoe, Denmark

June 3-6 Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg,

June 10-12 Scandinavian Mixed, hosted by Henrik and Annika - Vallda G&CC, Kungsbacka, Gothenburg

June 17-20 US Open - Torrey Pines, San Diego, California

June 24-27 BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

July 1-4 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

July 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick

July 15-18 The 149th Open - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Kent

July 22-25 Wales Open - venue TBC

July 29-Aug 1 UK event TBA

July 29-Aug 1 Olympic Men's competition - Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan

Aug 5-8 Hero Open - Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife

Aug 5-8 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Aug 12-15 English Open - venue TBC

Aug 19-22 D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague

Aug 26-29 Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana

Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed a successful homecoming at Wentworth in 2020

Sep 2-5 Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome

Sep 9-12 BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey

Sep 16-19 KLM Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt

Sep 24-26 The Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

Sep 30-Oct 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns

Oct 7-10 Open de Espana - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

Oct 14-17 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters - Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande

Oct 21-24 Trophee Hassan II (TBC) - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

Oct 28-31 WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai

Oct 28-31 Hero Indian Open - venue TBC

Nov 4-7 Volvo China Open - Genzon GC, Shenzhen

Nov 11-14 Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City

Nov 18-21 DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE