Nine events scheduled for Great Britain, including the British Masters hosted by Danny Willett, four Rolex Series events and two new stops in the Canary Islands feature in the 2021 European Tour calendar
The European Tour tournament schedule for 2021, with Lee Westwood beginning his defence of the Race to Dubai title in Abu Dhabi, where he is also the defending champion.
Jan 21-24 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Abu Dhabi GC, UAE
Jan 28-31 Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, UAE
Feb 4-7 Saudi International, Royal Greens G&CC - King Abdullah Economic City
Feb 25-28 WGC-Mexico Championship - Chapultepec GC, Mexico City
Mar 4-7 Middle East event TBA
Mar 11-14 Commercialbank Qatar Masters - Education City GC, Doha
Mar 18-21 Magical Kenya Open - Karen CC, Nairobi
Mar 24-28 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin CC, Austin, Texas
Apr 8-11 The Masters - Augusta National
Apr 15-18 Tenerife Open - Golf Costa Adeje, Adeje
Apr 22-25 Gran Canaria Open - venue TBC
Apr 29-May 2 Portugal Masters - Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura
May 6-9 European event TBA
May 12-15 Betfred British Masters, hosted by Danny Willett - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield
May 20-23 PGA Championship - Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina
May 27-30 Made in Himmerland - Farsoe, Denmark
June 3-6 Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg,
June 10-12 Scandinavian Mixed, hosted by Henrik and Annika - Vallda G&CC, Kungsbacka, Gothenburg
June 17-20 US Open - Torrey Pines, San Diego, California
June 24-27 BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
July 1-4 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny
July 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick
July 15-18 The 149th Open - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Kent
July 22-25 Wales Open - venue TBC
July 29-Aug 1 UK event TBA
July 29-Aug 1 Olympic Men's competition - Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
Aug 5-8 Hero Open - Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife
Aug 5-8 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Aug 12-15 English Open - venue TBC
Aug 19-22 D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague
Aug 26-29 Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana
Sep 2-5 Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome
Sep 9-12 BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey
Sep 16-19 KLM Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt
Sep 24-26 The Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin
Sep 30-Oct 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns
Oct 7-10 Open de Espana - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
Oct 14-17 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters - Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande
Oct 21-24 Trophee Hassan II (TBC) - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
Oct 28-31 WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai
Oct 28-31 Hero Indian Open - venue TBC
Nov 4-7 Volvo China Open - Genzon GC, Shenzhen
Nov 11-14 Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City
Nov 18-21 DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE