Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods makes amazing eagle in team event

It is not very often that Tiger Woods is not the headline act when he tees it up at an event, but the 15-time major champion was upstaged by his own 11-year-old son at the PNC Championship.

Woods partnered his son, Charlie, for his debut in the unique team competition, where only players who have won a major championship or The Players can enter alongside a member of their family.

The event provided the first opportunity to see whether Charlie had inherited the golfing talent of his father, with the youngster taking just three holes to show off his skills and send social media into a frenzy.

Charlie Woods, 11, is the youngest player in action this week

After Team Woods made an opening-hole birdie in the scramble format, Woods Jnr hit a drive down the left side of the fairway at the par-five third before pulling off the type of approach that his dad would have been proud of on any major Sunday.

Woods Jnr struck a delightful three-wood from around 175 yards and saw it hook around the trees and roll up to within three feet of the flag, with the youngest man in the field then confidently knocking in the resulting eagle.

The smile on Tiger's face as his son rolled in the eagle putt showed more emotion than many of his 82 PGA Tour victories, with the putt helping the pair to an opening-round 62 in the 36-hole event.

Team Woods sit in tied-sixth and four strokes off the pace, as Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, hold a two-shot advantage heading into the final round of the 20-team event in Florida.

