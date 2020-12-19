Georgia Hall and Charley Hull in contention as Sei Young Kim leads LPGA Tour finale

Georgia Hall is three back heading into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship

Sei Young Kim takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship, with Georgia Hall and Charley Hull among the chasing pack.

Kim carded a five-under 67 at Tiburon Golf Club to get to 13 under and top the leaderboard at the LPGA Tour's season-finale, with a final-hole bogey reducing her advantage over world No 1 Jin Young Ko.

Five birdies in a seven-hole stretch lifted Hall into third and back within three of the lead, while Hull equalled the lowest round of the day and jumped into a share of fourth with a six-under 66.

Charley Hull claimed her first LPGA Tour victory at this event in 2016

Kim followed a birdie at the second by adding another at the fifth, as Ko - the overnight leader - made a gain at the third and joined Kim in picking up a shot at the seventh to leave them tied at the turn.

A 12-foot birdie at the 10th was the first of three in four holes for Kim and temporarily pulled her three clear, only for Ko to hole a 10-foot gain at the par-five 17th and then see the lead reduced further when Kim three-putted from off the final green.

Sei Young Kim is defending champion after last year's one-shot victory in Florida

Hall was over par for her round with eight holes to play but made back-to-back birdies from the 11th and three consecutive birdies from the 15th to get to 10 under, while Hull signed for a six-under 66 to join the group of five players that are four off the pace.

Five consecutive birdies from Minjee Lee saw her match Hull's 66 and Brooke Henderson also made the same score after three birdies in the last six holes, with Austin Ernst and Lexi Thompson completing the quintet on tied-fourth.

Who will win the LPGA Tour's season finale? Watch the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship live on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.