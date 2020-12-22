Sky Sports Golf at Christmas: What to watch over the festive period

6:34 We take a look back at the highs and lows from a disrupted 2020 golfing schedule, featuring major moments, pandemic programming and much more. We take a look back at the highs and lows from a disrupted 2020 golfing schedule, featuring major moments, pandemic programming and much more.

The live golf may be over until 2021, but there’s a whole host of great programming to enjoy over the festive period on Sky Sports Golf.

We'll take you on a trip down memory lane to share plenty of the great golfing storylines from the past 12 months, including memorable majors and career-defining moments, plus head further back in time to relive some of the sport's most iconic tournaments.

Every day of Christmas week and the week after is dedicated to a significant element of the golfing calendar, offering extended highlights, final-round repeats and much more great content.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what you can expect on Sky Sports Golf this Christmas…

December 22

The Tuesday of Christmas week is dedicated to the European Tour, with highlights from all of the 2020 Rolex Series events as well as a look back at some of the tournaments from the UK Swing.

1:21 With the Race to Dubai schedule completed for another year, we take a look back at every winner from the European Tour's 2020 season. With the Race to Dubai schedule completed for another year, we take a look back at every winner from the European Tour's 2020 season.

Attention then turns to May's TaylorMade Driving Relief Charity Match, the first live televised golf after golf's coronavirus-enforced stoppage, with a full repeat of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff available from 6pm.

December 23

Wednesday is devoted to a coronavirus-disrupted PGA Tour season, with 12 hours of highlights from many of the biggest tournaments - including all three FedExCup play-offs.

Dustin Johnson won the Tour Championship and the FedExCup in 2020

The evening then switches attention to the Payne's Valley Charity Challenge, one of many exhibition contests played during 2020, giving you another chance to see Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas do battle against McIlroy and Justin Rose.

December 24

Christmas Eve focuses on the opening major of a condensed 2020 schedule, with highlights of each round of the PGA Championship ahead of a full final-round repeat from midday.

PGA Championship Golf Live on

There's a two-hour review show from 9pm that analyses the key moments from a thrilling finish at TPC Harding Park, while there's also space on the schedule to see highlights from both of McIlroy's wins of the Wanamaker Trophy.

December 25

There's a special festive treat on Christmas Day, as we rewind back to September 2012 to relive arguably Team Europe's greatest-ever Ryder Cup Sunday at the 'Miracle of Medinah'.

2012 Ryder Cup Live on

Highlights from the first four sessions of that special week will be shown from 7am, before full coverage from the history-making singles session then repeated - in full - at 11am. Who would ever tire of watching that?!

December 26

Boxing Day provides another opportunity to revisit last month's Masters, where Augusta National offered a different look and test for the players due to its unique November spot in the schedule.

Dustin Johnson was presented with the Green Jacket by 2019 champion Tiger Woods

Two-hour highlights from each day fill the morning schedule, with the final round of Dustin Johnson's record-breaking success then shown in its entirety from 1pm.

December 27

It's a major Sunday to round off the final weekend of 2020, with a whole day reminiscing about this year's US Open at Winged Foot - pushed back from June to September because of coronavirus.

US Open Golf Live on

All ten hours of live coverage from the final round of a memorable week for Bryson DeChambeau will be repeated from 9am, with highlights of his major breakthrough available later that evening.

December 28 and December 29

We start the final week of the year with two full days celebrating the best of the women's game in 2020, with final-round repeats of all four majors played during a disrupted season.

Mel Reid claimed her first LPGA Tour victory at the Shoprite LPGA Classic

There's also another look back at how Emily Kristine Pedersen signed off the Ladies European Tour season in style and an exciting finish to the CME Group Tour Championship, plus a full repeat of Mel Reid's maiden LPGA Tour victory.

December 30

Wednesday remembers Europe's most recent Solheim Cup success, with the Sunday singles from that epic week at Gleneagles repeated - in full - from 10am.

Solheim Cup 2019 Live on

A two-hour documentary - The Greatest Solheim - speaks to key players from Europe's dramatic victory, while there's an opportunity to see the Solheim Cup Watchalong that took place during the initial lockdown.

December 31 and January 1

We round off a difficult year and start a new one with two days dedicated to a tournament we can't wait to see return in 2021, with the schedule filled with highlights from memorable editions of The Open.

Shane Lowry remains holder of the Claret Jug after his win at The Open in 2019

The Open For The Ages, a special programme where over 50 years of tournament footage was edited together to see some of the sport's all-time greats go head to head, will be repeated at 9am and 2pm on New Year's Eve.

January 2 and January 3

The first weekend of a new Ryder Cup year sees us delve into the archives too dig out a few crackers, with highlights and repeats from every European victory since 1995 available at some point over the two days.

Enjoy lots of golf on Sky Sports over this festive period! The next live golf on Sky Sports Golf will be the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Championship, live from 11pm on Thursday January 7.