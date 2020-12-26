Greg Norman: Australian golfing great hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms

Greg Norman is a two-time major champion

Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing coronavirus symptoms.

Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying on a hospital bed, using an expletive to suggest he had tested positive.

A day earlier he had said he was experiencing mild symptoms that were "potentially COVID".

"I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache, so I am in self quarantine," the 65-year-old had said on Thursday.

His son, also named Greg, confirmed on his social media account that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating at home.

Norman and his son had played together at last week's exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

English golfer Ian Poulter was among those who sent messages to Norman in the wake of the news, wishing the 65-year-old a "speedy recovery".

Norman, who earned the nickname The Great White Shark, spent more than 300 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.