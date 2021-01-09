PGA Tour China season cancelled for 2021

The PGA Tour China season has been cancelled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the "uncertainty of the situation in Asia at this time".

The Tour released schedules for the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, which did not stage a single event in 2020, and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica after it resumed last month following an eight-month break.

But the ongoing issues with Covid-19 in Asia have been deemed "too difficult to overcome", forcing officials to announce their development series in China would not take place this year.

"Because of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the situation in Asia at this time, PGA Tour Series-China will not be conducting a season in 2021," a statement read. "During the year, Series officials will discuss ways of returning to competitive golf and look forward to returning to a full schedule of events in 2022."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

PGA Tour China executive director, Greg Carlson, said: "We remain committed to the region and want to do everything we can to give competitive opportunities for players in Asia and from the Pacific Rim.

"We are trying to pursue other opportunities for our players to play in 2021. We will also take this pause and evaluate what we might be able to do in 2022."

A schedule for Mackenzie Tour qualifying tournaments has been confirmed despite the Canadian border currently being closed to non-essential travel, with the season slated to begin towards the end of May.

"We can only go forward with a 2021 season if we complete all our qualifying tournaments," said Mackenzie Tour executive director, Scott Pritchard. "Because the bulk of those are held in the US, where permitted, we will proceed with these tournaments in a safe and responsible manner.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"Once those tournaments are completed and we have a membership, we will be in a position to conduct a season when we are given the go-ahead from the various health authorities with which we are in discussion."

The Mackenzie Tour had staged three qualifiers before worldwide sport ground to a halt in March last year, but Pritchard added: "We will absolutely honour the status of all the players who played in our qualifying tournaments in Texas, Florida and Alabama a year ago.

"Their statuses will carry over to this upcoming season, and we will see additional members join the ranks at our 2021 qualifying tournaments."

The 2021 schedule for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica will be announced later this month ahead of a proposed restart in the spring, with the season expected to conclude in June.