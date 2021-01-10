Justin Thomas apologises after using homophobic slur at Sentry Tournament of Champions

0:53 World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using an 'inexcusable' homophobic slur during his third round at the Tournament of Champions World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using an 'inexcusable' homophobic slur during his third round at the Tournament of Champions

World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7m event, missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur which was picked up by a television microphone.

"There's just no excuse," the 27-year-old American told Golf Channel. "There's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. It's not the kind of person that I am."

"I need to do better. I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The PGA Tour added in a statement: "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin's comment was unacceptable."

Thomas struggled for accuracy with his driver throughout the round, particularly in a mixed-bag of a front-nine 34 which featured an eagle at the fifth followed by a double-bogey six at the next, where he carved his drive into deep trouble and, despite finding his ball, took an unplayable lie and headed back to the tee.

However, he hit back with birdies at eight and nine and made three more in a promising four-hole stretch on the back nine before three closing pars kept him at 17 under, four strokes off leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English heading into Sunday's final round.

Thomas is expected to be fined for conduct unbecoming of a professional, though the PGA Tour does not disclose specifics of such punishment.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.