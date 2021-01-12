The Open will not be played at iconic Turnberry while it is owned by Donald Trump

Turnberry appears unlikely to return to the Open rota in the foreseeable future

The Open will not be returning to Donald Trump's Turnberry "in the foreseeable future", the R&A has announced.

The R&A repeated their concerns over the focus being off the course, with the Ayrshire club under the ownership of disgraced President Trump since 2014.

The announcement came just hours after the PGA of America stripped Trump's Bedminster Club of the right to stage the PGA Championship in 2022, claiming "It has become clear that it would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, it would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission."

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers later confirmed in a statement that Trump's Turnberry resort would not be restored to the Open rota, and it is unlikely to change while Trump is associated with the venue.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future," said Slumbers.

"We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."

The Ailsa course in Ayrshire, which underwent an extensive overhaul that was completed in 2016, has not staged the Open since 2009, despite heavy investment since Trump bought the resort in 2014, and was overlooked for the 2023 tournament with Royal Troon chosen.

President Trump's repeated false claims of election fraud, and his incendiary address to protesters prior to the attack on the Capitol have prompted growing calls for his removal from office as unfit under the Constitution's 25th amendment.

It is the second time in six years the PGA has moved an event away from a course owned by Trump. The 2015 Grand Slam of Golf was due to be held at the Trump National in Los Angeles but was cancelled after Mr Trump, then a presidential candidate, made controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants.

'Trump is a spent force in golf'

Golf Channel contributor Eamon Lynch believes Donald Trump's days as an influential figure in golf are over.

Speaking on Sky Sports News he said: "He'll probably linger around the game, he certainly seems more passionate about it than he does about governing the country or handling pandemics or any of his other jobs.

"But he's probably spent now as a force in terms of what he can actually accomplish in golf or in the level of respect he's going to be given.

"I'm sure guys will continue to play with him in private. You know there are guys who play with him who would not post anything on social media or who don't want any attachment to him.

"But the executives in golf have already cut ties with him. The Tour has cut ties with Trump. The USGA is obviously not going to give him anything else, the PGA of America has dumped him, so there really is nothing left in terms of officialdom to welcome Donald Trump into the inner circle anymore."