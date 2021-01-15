Angel Cabrera: Masters winner arrested in Brazil and faces extradition to Argentina

Angel Cabrera won the Masters in 2009

Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said.

Cabrera, who has won the Masters and US Open, was on Interpol's 'red code' list.

Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper-class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine.

Two federal police officers based in Rio separately confirmed to The Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested.

The police statement said the arrest was authorised by Brazil's top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina.

Officials in Argentina have charged the suspect with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

Cabrera missed last year's Masters after having surgery on his left wrist

Cabrera is the most accomplished golfer from South America. He won the US Open at Oakmont in 2007 by one shot over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk.

He also won the Masters in 2009 and lost in a playoff at Augusta in 2013 to Adam Scott.

Cabrera has one other PGA Tour victory and his four European Tour wins include its biggest event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He did not play in the Masters when it moved to November last year because of surgery on his left wrist.

Cabrera played five times in August and September on the PGA Tour Champions circuit for players 50 and older.