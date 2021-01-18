Kevin Na pips Joaquin Niemann and Chris Kirk to Sony Open victory

4:09 A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.

Kevin Na birdied four of his last six holes to snatch a one-shot victory and fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Final leaderboard Sony Open in Hawaii

The 37-year-old's fast finish saw him close out a five-under 65 on a thrilling Sunday at Waialae Country Club, with a final-hole birdie enough to take him to 21 under and edge ahead of Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann.

Na walked in a 15-foot birdie at the second and got up and down from a greenside bunker to pick up a shot at the par-five ninth, only to miss from six feet at the 11th and three-putt from 40 feet at the next to fall three behind with six holes to play.

Kevin Na's victory lifts him to tenth in the FedExCup standings

A superb approach from the thick rough at the 13th set up a 15-foot birdie for Na and the first of three consecutive gains, before a tap-in at the par-five last secured him a first win since October 2019.

"Waialae is a golf course I really have a chance at, and there's not too many of these left anymore, so I have to take advantage of it," Na said. "What a great feeling to win at a golf course I really feel like I can win at."

2:05 Kevin Na reflects on securing a first PGA Tour title in 15 months after a dramatic one-shot victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii Kevin Na reflects on securing a first PGA Tour title in 15 months after a dramatic one-shot victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Niemann - runner-up at last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions - was level-par at the turn before driving the green on the 355-yard 10th hole and making a two-putt birdie, with the Chilean then adding another from five feet at the par-four 12th.

A chip-in from the fringe at the 17th lifted Niemann back one of the lead heading to the final hole, where a splash-out from the sand to 10 feet saw him match Na's closing birdie and finish just short for the second event running.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Kirk - playing the final event of his medical extension - had set the clubhouse target on 20 under after recovering from two early bogeys to register his fourth round of 65 in as many days, with a tied-second finish enough to reclaim his full playing privileges on the PGA Tour.

Chris Kirk, needing to earn 148.93 FedExCup points this week to retain his card, secured 245 points with a share of second

The 35-year-old, who took an extended absence from the PGA Tour in 2019 to address problems with alcoholism and depression, made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the sixth and added three straight gains from the 12th before signing off his week with a closing birdie.

Last year's runner-up and overnight leader Brendan Steele held a three-shot lead after a 20-foot eagle at the ninth, only to three-putt 10th and fail to get up and down to save par at the 14th.

Steele was unable to register a birdie on the back nine and ended two strokes back in a share of fourth alongside Webb Simpson and Marc Leishman, with world No 5 Collin Morikawa a further shot adrift on 18 under after a six-under 64 lifted him into tied-seventh.