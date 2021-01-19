When's the European Tour on Sky Sports? TV times for opening Rolex Series event in Abu Dhabi

3:55 We delve into the archives to look back at some of the high-profile winners and thrilling finishes at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship We delve into the archives to look back at some of the high-profile winners and thrilling finishes at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas headline a strong line-up for the opening event of the new European Tour season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, live on Sky Sports.

Thirteen of the world's top 50 will be teeing it up at the first Rolex Series tournament of the year, with the $8m event marking the start of a three-week stretch in the Middle East to kick off a bumper 2021 Race to Dubai schedule.

McIlroy makes his first competitive start since claiming a share of fifth at The Masters in November as he searches for an elusive first Abu Dhabi title, having finished runner-up four times and added four more third-place finishes in his previous 11 appearances.

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Justin Thomas and Lee Westwood during the first two rounds

Thomas' appearance is just his fourth in a regular European Tour event, with the world No 3 the highest-ranked player in action, while Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood returns to defend his title after registering his 25th European Tour victory in the 2020 contest.

The event marks the resumption of the European Points List in the race to qualify for this year's Ryder Cup side, with players having the opportunity to get some early points on the board in their pursuit of a place in Padraig Harrington's team heading to Whistling Straits in September.

BMW PGA champion Tyrrell Hatton and DP World Tour Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick are among the other notable names in action, while Tommy Fleetwood will be looking to claim a record-equalling third Abu Dhabi victory after his back-to-back successes in 2017 and 2018.

Reigning Champion Golfer of the Year and 2019 Abu Dhabi winner Shane Lowry has made the trip over to the United Arab Emirates, with 2018 Ryder Cup winners Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson also in the field as they look to make a fast start to the new season.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Sky Sports will have extended coverage all four rounds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, including two sessions on the opening day, with live action getting underway on Thursday from 3.30am and 11am on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage begins from 7am on Friday, 8am on Saturday and 7am on Sunday, with the event part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week that also includes the PGA Tour's American Express and the LPGA Tour's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday - 0330 to 0900, 1100 to 1300 - First round LIVE!

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Friday - 0700 to 1300 - Second round LIVE!

Saturday - 0800 to 1300 - Third round LIVE!

Sunday - 0700 to 1300 - Final round LIVE!

Watch the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 3.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.