Dubai Desert Classic: Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey off to flying starts, but Tyrrell Hatton struggles

Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey enhanced their claims for Ryder Cup places as they made strong starts to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Garcia fired a bogey-free 66 which earned him the clubhouse lead after the early session at The Emirates GC, although he would end a low-scoring first day two shots behind Richard Sterne.

Casey returned a 67 in his first appearance in the event for seven years, but last week's Abu Dhabi champion, Tyrrell Hatton, could not match the exploits of playing-partner Garcia and managed only one birdie in a disappointing 76.

Garcia, who won here in 2017 before going on to end his long wait for a major title at The Masters, began at the 10th and picked up early shots at 13 and 14 before three birdies in four holes from the 17th lifted him into a tie for the lead.

The Spaniard added one more at the sixth and parred home to stay at six under, and he was understandably delighted to have taken advantage of near-perfect scoring conditions while insisting he still had the "desire" to make a 10th appearance in the Ryder Cup in September.

"I felt comfortable out there for sure," said Garcia, who turned 41 earlier this month. "Conditions obviously were good, but they were tricky. The greens are a little patchy when it comes down to firmness. Some spots are really firm and some spots you can definitely spin it. So it's just a matter of getting the right hops there.

"But other than that, I felt like it was a good, solid day, and I'm very happy with the way it went. It's a big year, and hopefully I can be in good shape because I want to be a part of a lot of things this year."

Casey belied his lack of recent experience on the course and opened with four consecutive birdies before adding another at 16, and he got to six under after a well-judged approach to three feet at the third, but a poor tee shot led to a bogey at the next and he settled for a run of pars to close out his 67.

"Still a great day," said the Englishman. "This is a difficult golf course. The last time I played here was seven years ago and it was difficult then. It's grown some teeth in the last few years, with some new tees. Yeah, very happy with that start."

South African Sterne, who played only seven tournaments either side of the coronavirus shutdown last year, emerged as the outright leader when he rolled in his ninth birdie putt of the round at the ninth to cap a 64, with Kurt Kitayama firing a 65 that included a hole-out for an eagle-two at the 17th.

Sterne's compatriot, Justin Harding, birdied three of the last four holes to share third with Garcia, while rising Scot, Bob MacIntyre, joined Casey on five under - his 72-hole score last year when he finished tied for eighth.

Tommy Fleetwood bounced back from his frustrating finish in Abu Dhabi to card a six-birdie 68 along with Ross Fisher and Martin Kaymer, with Lee Westwood returning a 69 despite being four under midway through his round.

Reigning PGA champion Collin Morikawa mixed four birdies with three bogeys in a 71, but Hatton faces a tough task just to be around for the weekend as the world No 5 littered his card with five bogeys, including three in four holes to start the front nine.