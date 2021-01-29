European Tour postpones Oman Open scheduled for March, due to Covid-19 threat

Sami Valimaki won the Oman Open last year

The Oman Open has been postponed after the government ordered a halt on all sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was due to be held at the Al Mouj Golf Club in Muscat in the first week of March, but the European Tour has confirmed the event will not now go ahead as scheduled.

Tour officials and tournament organisers are hopeful that a new date can be found later in the year for the fledgling event, which was added to the European Tour calendar only three years ago.

A statement read: "The Oman Open, scheduled to take place from March 4-7 at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, has been postponed due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"The decision was made following an announcement by the Omani Government that all gatherings, international functions and sporting events are to be stopped in the country with immediate effect.

"All parties are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the year, but there are no definitive plans at this stage."

Sami Valimaki beat Brandon Stone in a playoff for the title last year, shortly before worldwide sport ground to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.