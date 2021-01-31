Paul Casey targeting Ryder Cup return for Team Europe after Omega Dubai Desert Classic win

2:26 Paul Casey reflects on joining an illustrious list of champions at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and discusses his Ryder Cup qualification hopes. Paul Casey reflects on joining an illustrious list of champions at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and discusses his Ryder Cup qualification hopes.

Paul Casey is refusing to get carried away about a possible Ryder Cup appearance after returning to the winner's circle at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Englishman registered a 15th European Tour title and first since September 2019 with a four-shot victory at Emirates Golf Club, with the latest win moving Casey back inside the world's top 15.

Casey didn't accrue any Ryder Cup qualification points with his top-10 finish at The American Express on the PGA Tour last week, due to the event being played opposite a Rolex Series tournament, but was able to make a big move up the standings with his latest victory.

3:48 Nick Dougherty and Wayne Riley look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Nick Dougherty and Wayne Riley look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 43-year-old remains hopeful of making a fifth Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe at Whistling Straits this September, with Casey willing to help captain Padraig Harrington in any way possible.

"There is a long way to go," Casey said after his victory. "I was quoted this week as saying that Paris might be the greatest golfing experience I ever had. I think I can take the "might" out, it was the greatest golfing experience I've ever had.

Congratulations from the Captain 🤜 pic.twitter.com/PpnXjsIh2n — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) January 31, 2021

"I would love to be part of his [Padraig Harrington's] team and if I'm not playing, I'd still love to be part of that team and help. Ryder Cups are something special. There's a long way to go, though. Got a lot of golf to play and need to keep this form up.

"I'm a bit behind, so this [winning] is a big boost. I didn't make the team technically on merit for Thomas [Bjorn, in 2018] and I want to make the team. I don't like being a pick, if I can help it. I'll accept it, but I don't really want to if I can."

Paul Casey was part of Thomas Bjorn's winning team at Le Golf National in 2018, having also played in the 2004, 2006 and 2008 contests

Brandon Stone posted a level-par 72 to finish in second ahead of Robert MacIntyre, who briefly held a share of the lead until four consecutive bogeys around the turn ended his hopes of claiming a second European Tour title.

"That's what I do, I fight till the end," said MacIntyre, who battled back to card a closing 74. "It was the start I was looking for. I thought, here we go.

1:17 Robert MacIntyre discusses a disappointing final day at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and pays tribute to Paul Casey for his victory. Robert MacIntyre discusses a disappointing final day at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and pays tribute to Paul Casey for his victory.

"Sometimes it doesn't go for you and today was one of those days. When I go away, I'll learn a lot, but I felt like I gave one away there today. If I keep giving myself these chances, then I'm going to bundle over the line again at some point."

England's Laurie Canter and Finland's Kalle Samooja finished the week tied-fourth on 10 under, while Ryder Cup captain Harrington had his best finish since September 2018 by claiming a share of sixth with Bernd Wiesberger and Sergio Garcia.