Paul Casey targeting Ryder Cup return for Team Europe after Omega Dubai Desert Classic win
Paul Casey aiming to make fifth Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe at Whistling Straits; Englishman willing to be part of Padraig Harrington's backroom team if not selected as a player
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 31/01/21 2:42pm
Paul Casey is refusing to get carried away about a possible Ryder Cup appearance after returning to the winner's circle at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
The Englishman registered a 15th European Tour title and first since September 2019 with a four-shot victory at Emirates Golf Club, with the latest win moving Casey back inside the world's top 15.
Casey didn't accrue any Ryder Cup qualification points with his top-10 finish at The American Express on the PGA Tour last week, due to the event being played opposite a Rolex Series tournament, but was able to make a big move up the standings with his latest victory.
The 43-year-old remains hopeful of making a fifth Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe at Whistling Straits this September, with Casey willing to help captain Padraig Harrington in any way possible.
"There is a long way to go," Casey said after his victory. "I was quoted this week as saying that Paris might be the greatest golfing experience I ever had. I think I can take the "might" out, it was the greatest golfing experience I've ever had.
Congratulations from the Captain 🤜 pic.twitter.com/PpnXjsIh2n— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) January 31, 2021
"I would love to be part of his [Padraig Harrington's] team and if I'm not playing, I'd still love to be part of that team and help. Ryder Cups are something special. There's a long way to go, though. Got a lot of golf to play and need to keep this form up.
"I'm a bit behind, so this [winning] is a big boost. I didn't make the team technically on merit for Thomas [Bjorn, in 2018] and I want to make the team. I don't like being a pick, if I can help it. I'll accept it, but I don't really want to if I can."
Brandon Stone posted a level-par 72 to finish in second ahead of Robert MacIntyre, who briefly held a share of the lead until four consecutive bogeys around the turn ended his hopes of claiming a second European Tour title.
"That's what I do, I fight till the end," said MacIntyre, who battled back to card a closing 74. "It was the start I was looking for. I thought, here we go.
"Sometimes it doesn't go for you and today was one of those days. When I go away, I'll learn a lot, but I felt like I gave one away there today. If I keep giving myself these chances, then I'm going to bundle over the line again at some point."
England's Laurie Canter and Finland's Kalle Samooja finished the week tied-fourth on 10 under, while Ryder Cup captain Harrington had his best finish since September 2018 by claiming a share of sixth with Bernd Wiesberger and Sergio Garcia.