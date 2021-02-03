Patrick Reed clears air with Xander Schauffele after drop controversy at Farmers Insurance Open

Patrick Reed makes his first appearance since winning the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday

Patrick Reed insists he has no issue with Xander Schauffele after comments regarding his controversial ruling at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed's five-shot win at Torrey Pines was overshadowed by an incident during his third round, where the former Masters champion was given a free drop for an embedded ball in thick rough.

Although he was cleared of any wrongdoing by rules officials, despite TV replays showing the ball bouncing before landing, Schauffele was among those unimpressed with Reed's handling of the situation.

Speaking after his runner-up finish on Sunday, Schauffele said: "Obviously the talk amongst the boys isn't great, I guess, but he [Reed] is protected by the (PGA) Tour and that's all that matters, I guess."

Reed revealed that he has since exchanged texts with Schauffele ahead of the Saudi International and said that things are now "all good" between the potential Ryder Cup teammates.

"I've actually talked to Schauffele," Reed said. "Him and I actually talked earlier this week. We were talking through text. He texted me first.

"I'm just going to leave it between him and I because, really, it's one of those things that all you can do is try to do the right thing and move on. We're good, we're all good."

The world No 10 is part of a strong American contingent on the European Tour this week for the final event of the "Middle East Swing", with Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau among the others making the trip, where Reed is keen to switch the focus away from last week's eventful win in California.

"I've moved on from last week," Reed added. "Really my biggest thing, why I'm here, is trying to focus on this week and having a chance late Sunday to hopefully win another one and really try to hopefully win my first European Tour event over here.

"It's hard to say how I would change any situation considering I did it basically straight by the rule book. It's one of those things that when you didn't see the ball bounce, and then you have a volunteer that said they didn't see it bounce either, then the only way to check it is by putting a tee in and checking.

"If I waited for a rules official every single time for something like that, you have to worry about pace of play and holding groups up behind you, as well as getting out of position. Any time it's a situation where you don't know or no one was sure of what it did or didn't do, that's then when of course you're always going to have a rules official come."

