Saudi International: Dustin Johnson hits volunteer with stray tee shot

Dustin Johnson gave a tournament volunteer a painful surprise during the second round of the Saudi International.

The world No 1 made a big jump up the leaderboard at the star-studded European Tour event, birdieing five of his first 14 holes on Friday afternoon before play was suspended due to fading light at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Johnson heads into the weekend just two strokes behind Stephen Gallacher and clubhouse leader Ryan Fox, although has a volunteer to thank for helping him maintain his bogey-free card.

The Masters champion holed a 35-footer at the second and added further birdies at the fourth and seventh to reach the turn in 32, before pulling his drive at the par-four tenth way left and towards the desert.

Johnson's tee shot would have gone further off-line had it not been for an unsuspecting volunteer, who was sent tumbling to the floor after the ball clattered him flush in the back.

The volunteer quickly found his feet and was able to continue his role, while Johnson managed to save par before going on to post back-to-back birdies from the 13th to get to eight under.

