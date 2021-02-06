Saudi International: Dustin Johnson takes two-shot lead over Victor Perez into final round

4:19 Nick Dougherty and Wayne Riley look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Saudi International Nick Dougherty and Wayne Riley look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Saudi International

Dustin Johnson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Saudi International, with Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau among the chasing pack.

The world No 1 returned early on Saturday morning to complete his weather-affected second round, where a 15-foot birdie at the last closed a bogey-free 64 and moved him a shot off the halfway lead.

Johnson then carded a third-round 66 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to get to 13 under and pull ahead of a packed leaderboard, with a birdie-birdie finish lifting him two clear of Victor Perez.

Tyrrell Hatton is chasing a second victory of the season, having already won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Hatton and Finau sit in tied-third and three off the lead alongside Andy Sullivan and Soren Kjeldsen, with Viktor Hovland, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer all on nine under and in a share of seventh.

Johnson rolled in from 10 feet at the first and recovered from fatting his approach into the par-five fourth to still make birdie, with a nine-foot gain at the eighth giving him a two-stroke advantage.

Dustin Johnson played alongside Ryan Fox, who posted a one-over 71 on Saturday

The Masters champion added a 15-footer at the 10th and got up and down from the greenside bunker to save par at the par-three next, only to see his lead cut to one when Na - in the group ahead - started his back nine with successive birdies.

Johnson missed a six-foot birdie opportunity at the 12th and then double-bogeyed the next, after pulling his approach into the water, as Na followed a three-putt bogey at the 13th by double-bogeying the 14th to slip back to nine under.

Perez made three birdies in a five-hole stretch on his front nine and converted from 10 feet at the 17th to close out a bogey-free 66 and set the clubhouse target at 11 under, only for Johnson to birdie the 17th and add a two-putt gain from 10 feet at the past-five last to regain a two-shot cushion.

Victor Perez can move inside the world's top 30 with a victory

A round-of-the-day 64 from Garcia lifted the Spaniard inside the top-10, with first-round pacesetter David Horsey, Scotland's Calum Hill and midday co-leader Ryan Fox among the others on nine under.

Stephen Gallacher posted a two-over 72 to fall five behind alongside English trio Justin Rose, Laurie Canter and Matthew Southgate, while a final-hole eagle from Bryson DeChambeau lifted him to seven under with Ian Poulter, Kevin Na - who dropped five shots in a five-hole stretch - and Bernd Wiesberger.

