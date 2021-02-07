European Tour: Dustin Johnson to work on improving putting after latest win at Saudi International

1:22 Dustin Johnson reflects on overcoming a disappointing day on the greens to claim a two-shot victory at the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson reflects on overcoming a disappointing day on the greens to claim a two-shot victory at the Saudi International.

Dustin Johnson has admitted there is still room for improvement in his game, despite winning the Saudi International for a second time in three years.

The world No 1 claimed a two-shot victory over Justin Rose and Tony Finau at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, although could have won by a more convincing margin had it not been for an indifferent putting display.

Johnson missed a 12-foot eagle try at the fourth and squandered birdie chances from inside six feet at the 10th and 12th, which saw him briefly lose his outright advantage, only for him to edge back ahead with a 10-foot birdie at the 13th.

The Masters champion missed a six-footer to save par at the 16th but birdied the next to secure his win and extend his advantage over Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas at the top of the world rankings.

"It was a really good week," Johnson said. "I felt like I played really solid every day and gave myself a lot of chances. Didn't putt quite as well as I'd like to, but obviously well enough to get a victory today.

Dustin Johnson's victory at the Saudi International is his ninth European Tour title

"Conditions were tough, especially a couple of the days, but I felt like I struck it very well. I drove it really good, so I gave myself a ton of chances. Obviously, I'm very pleased with the win and very excited but I'm going to have to go home and work on the putting a bit I think."

Johnson was the inaugural Saudi International champion in 2019 and finished second to Graeme McDowell in last year's contest, with the 36-year-old's latest victory his third in his last eight worldwide starts.

"It's tough to win on the European Tour or PGA Tour, no matter what ranking you are, but obviously winning as No 1 is definitely good and gives me a little bit more of a lead," Johnson added.

"It gives me a lot of confidence going in for the rest of the year. Obviously, we're at the beginning of the year, so pleased with how I'm playing and looking forward to the rest of the year."