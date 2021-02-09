Augusta National Women's Amateur: Lily May Humphreys among five Brits to accept invite to feature

Lily May Humphreys will tee it up at the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Five of the UK's best female amateur golfers are among those to have confirmed they will feature at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

English quartet Annabell Fuller, Lily May Humphreys, Emily Toy and Isobel Wardle, along with Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey, have all accepted invites to the event, which takes place the week before The Masters.

An international line-up - currently consisting of 85 players - will play the first two rounds at nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 31 and April 1, with only the top 30 making the cut.

An invitation to the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur.#ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/J6pfKfRsQL — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) January 29, 2021

The entire field will get to play a practice round at Augusta National the next day, before the final round - only featuring those making the cut - takes place at the iconic venue on Saturday April 3.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said: "On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honour and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Jennifer Kupcho (left) won the inaugural event in 2019

"While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women's game."

Chairman Ridley announced today that the Club intends to conduct @ANWAgolf as scheduled.



With similar health and safety standards to @themasters, efforts are being made to include a limited number of patrons, provided it can be done safely.



More ➡️ https://t.co/mRzvotXbgt pic.twitter.com/BCeOg0ixAZ — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) January 12, 2021

Jennifer Kupcho, now an LPGA Tour player, won the inaugural contest in 2019, while last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tournament officials hope that a "limited number" of patrons will be able to attend, with initial tickets sold out after an online application process.

The winner receives an invite to this year's AIG Women's Open and the US Women's Open, providing she doesn't turn professional before either major, along with entry into any USGA, R&A of PGA of America amateur championship. The full list of players in the field can be found here.

Watch the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur live on Saturday April 3 on Sky Sports Golf.