Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington tests positive for Covid-19 in California

Padraig Harrington, is out of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

Harrington has been withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California and must now self-isolate before being permitted to return to action.

The European captain impressed with a tie for sixth place in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic last month before heading to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Harrington played the first round rounds alongside Team USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who was just one shot off the lead after rounds of 65 and 66 as the Irishman missed the halfway cut.

A PGA Tour statement read: "PGA Tour member Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Harrington will have the PGA TOUR's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.



"First alternate Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington in the field."