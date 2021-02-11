Alfonso Ribeiro and Macklemore win celebrity challenge event ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

0:42 Actor Alfonso Ribeiro celebrated with the 'Carlton Dance' after draining a $500,000 putt on the final hole to win the Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro celebrated with the 'Carlton Dance' after draining a $500,000 putt on the final hole to win the Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge.

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro teamed up with musician playing partner Macklemore to win the Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge at Pebble Beach on Wednesday.

Six stars from sport and showbiz took part in the five-hole celebrity event ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with actor Bill Murray joining forces with NFL player Larry Fitzgerald and former Miss America Kira K Dixon paired with actress Kathryn Newton.

Macklemore made an elaborate entrance to the scramble competition, driving down the fairway on a two-wheeled golf buggy to join Ribeiro - famous for playing Carlton in TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - at the opening tee.

Each hole was worth a different amount for charity, ranging from $100k to $500k, while three additional mid-tournament challenges meant the event raised a total of $1.6million for Monterey Peninsula Foundation charities.

The three teams shared the spoils at the first, before Ribeiro took the honours in the long-drive contest at the second and holed a 50-foot eagle to win the hole for his team.

Murray made a long-range birdie at the third to halve the hole, after Ribeiro won the closest-to-the-green challenge, while Newton took the nearest-the-pin contest at the 17th but missed her birdie attempt.

All three teams had a chance of winning heading to the final hole, Pebble Beach's iconic 18th, where Ribeiro drained from long range again to secure a $500k birdie and complete an impressive victory.

Ribeiro, who celebrated by unleashing the iconic 'Carlton Dance' after holing his putt, said: "We all need a little bit of laughter. We need a smile. We need a timeout. And hopefully this last two hours was a wonderful timeout for everyone to experience golf in a different way."

This year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is taking place without the traditional amateur format - where celebrities play alongside the PGA Tour pros - because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

