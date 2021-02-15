Nate Lashley loses his temper after a four-putt triple-bogey costs him the chance of victory at Pebble Beach

Nate Lashley lost control of his composure and his putting stroke as he four-putted the 16th green at Pebble Beach to throw away his chances of victory on the final day.

Lashley had been a front-runner for much of the final round after a four-birdie front nine, and another birdie at the 11th lifted him to the top of the leaderboard on 16 under par.

The world No 115, who overcame the tragic death of his parents and girlfriend in a plane crash to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, remained tied for the lead with Daniel Berger until taking himself out of contention with a series of errors three holes from home.

Lashley took four putts to get down from 12 feet

After a perfect tee shot left him a little over 150 yards for his second, Lashley's adrenaline-fuelled eight-iron flew the green and came to rest in the rough over the back, from where he did well to pitch to 12 feet and give himself a fighting chance to save par.

But his bold putt wandered four feet past the cup, and he needed three more jabs to get his ball to drop, ending his challenge for a second PGA Tour title.

And he also let his fiery temper get the better of him, angrily slamming his putter head into the green as he trudged to the 17th tee with a triple-bogey seven on his card.

Lashley did manage to regain his senses and birdie the last to finish tied for fifth, only his third top-10 result since his breakthrough win in Detroit, but it was scant consolation having been in a great position to win.

