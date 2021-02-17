Adam Sandler and Shooter McGavin dust off their golf skills to mark Happy Gilmore's 25th anniversary

Two of golf's biggest rivals have been trading blows on social media to mark the anniversary of one of the sport's most successful movies of all-time.

Tuesday February 16 marked 25 years since the premiere of "Happy Gilmore", the cult hit where Adam Sandler played a failed ice-hockey player who quickly became an unorthodox golfing superstar.

Gilmore is a huge hit in the movie for his long drives and unconventional golf game, with Sandler dusting off the swing in impressive fashion this week on Twitter before calling out his character's biggest enemy.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

"OK, it's been 25 years since I've done this," Sandler said in the video. "Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you.

After crushing his drive, Sandler added: "And I'm not lying to you, that is smashed. Smashed and that went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter."

The video sent social media into a frenzy and got a response from McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald, who reignited the trash talk between the pair and showed off his own golf talent.

"Nice drive, Gilmore. Twenty-five years, huh? Let's see if it's Shooter's tour. Check it out," says McDonald, before holing a putt into a glass. "Money. Shooter, still got it."

McDonald made reference to a couple more of the film's iconic lines, while Ben Stiller - who plays a cameo role as a character in Gilmore's grandma's nursing home - also marked the anniversary.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

"That's a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore," Stiller said. "Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson.

"So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her "golden years"."

