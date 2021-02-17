USGA confirms Mike Whan will replace Mike Davis as chief executive office this summer

Mike Whan will take over as USGA CEO this summer

Former LPGA commissioner Mike Whan will take over as chief executive officer for the USGA later this year, it has been confirmed.

Whan announced last month that he was stepping down from his role with the LPGA after an 11-year tenure, and he will now replace Mike Davis as USGA CEO in the summer.

Davis is leaving the USGA after 30 years to launch a new golf course design business with Tom Fazio, and Whan is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"As someone who grew up loving this game, I have always had huge respect for the USGA and its role in leading our sport," said Whan.

"The game has given me so much throughout my life, both personally and professionally. I know I have a lot to learn, but I'm truly excited about this role, as it gives me the opportunity to not only give back to the game, but to also work hard to leave it stronger."

USGA president, Stu Francis, added: "Mike Whan is a proven, successful and transformative leader, not only in the golf industry but throughout his entire career.

"He has shown a unique ability to understand how the environment is changing in global golf and how to quickly and thoughtfully adapt an organization to meet those changes.

"Importantly, Mike is already a trusted peer for so many key stakeholders in the industry, and his existing relationships will not only help the USGA, but will also help advance the game."

Davis said: "I've had the pleasure of working with Mike Whan for many years and I view him as a trusted, strategic leader who has a proven track record of building collaborative partnerships.

"I know the USGA will be in great hands, and I look forward to partnering with Mike to ensure a smooth and successful transition for the USGA."