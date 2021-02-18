Bubba Watson reveals mental health struggles and says 'it's OK to not be OK sometimes'

Bubba Watson in action during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational

Bubba Watson is a three-time champion at the Riviera Country Club and ahead of this week's edition of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, the 42-year-old opened up on his mental health struggles.

Watson, whose 12 PGA Tour victories include Masters wins in 2012 and 2014, has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and suffers from anxiety issues.

Despite his high-profile position as a top sportsman, left-hander Watson has trouble in large crowds and feels self-conscious and judged in social settings.

"In the past there were times I've slipped up and people have blasted me, people have made fun of me and it definitely is hurtful," Watson told Pgatour.com.

"The big thing for me now is I'm accepting it more. One of the many problems was I held things in for so long that it hurt me. It hurt when people would write things about me without knowing me.

"Now I'm at a point where I can say let's just talk about it. I don't need to hide that I'm a man who sometimes cries. I'm a man with issues just like everybody else. There's ups and downs to life, no matter if you're a Tour golfer or a person that nobody ever sees.

"It's OK to not be OK sometimes."

Watson has won three times at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles

Around two years ago, Watson struggled to sleep, lost weight and even feared for his life as he was hospitalised when he thought he was having a heart attack.

He won three times in 2018, but has not won since then although there have been encouraging signs with top-10 finishes at the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship last autumn and a tie for 22nd place at the Phoenix Open earlier this month.

"I thought I was going to die, and my mental issues had a good hold on me for a while," Watson added. "I went down to 162 pounds (11st 8lbs) and then I quit checking my weight because it was also stressing me out. But I fought out of it and came back from it."