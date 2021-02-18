LPGA adds Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play at Shadow Creek to 2021 schedule
The tournament in Las Vegas - from May 26-30 - will feature 64 players competing for a $1.5m (£1.07m) prize fund with the field divided into 16 groups of four players; the 16 group winners will then go into a knockout stage
By Reuters
Last Updated: 18/02/21 9:24pm
The LPGA has announced the addition of the first Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play hosted by Shadow Creek event to the 2021 schedule.
It is scheduled to be held May 26-30 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
The tournament will feature 64 players competing for a $1.5m (£1.07m) prize fund with the field divided into 16 groups of four players.
The first three days of round-robin competition will determine the final 16-player bracket.
Next, single-elimination matches will decide the two players who will meet in the championship match on the final day.
Shadow Creek hosted The Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018, as well as the PGA Tour's CJ Cup last autumn
The tournament will be the LPGA Tour's first match-play event since 2017, when Sei Young Kim earned a 1-up victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland