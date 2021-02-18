LPGA adds Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play at Shadow Creek to 2021 schedule

Team Europe's Solheim Cup players will hope to be in action in the LPGA's new Match Play tournament

The LPGA has announced the addition of the first Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play hosted by Shadow Creek event to the 2021 schedule.

It is scheduled to be held May 26-30 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The tournament will feature 64 players competing for a $1.5m (£1.07m) prize fund with the field divided into 16 groups of four players.

The first three days of round-robin competition will determine the final 16-player bracket.

Next, single-elimination matches will decide the two players who will meet in the championship match on the final day.

Shadow Creek hosted The Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018, as well as the PGA Tour's CJ Cup last autumn

The tournament will be the LPGA Tour's first match-play event since 2017, when Sei Young Kim earned a 1-up victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico.