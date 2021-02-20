Michelle Wie West outraged by crass comments made by Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani

Michelle Wie West has condemned comments made by Rudy Giuliani

Michelle Wie West has hit out at Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he made inappropriate comments about her on a podcast.

Giuliani was appearing on the "War Room" podcast, hosted by Trump's ex-advisor Steve Bannon, where he reminisced about playing alongside late talk show host Rush Limbaugh and Wie during a charity golf event in 2014.

The former New York mayor told the story of how paparazzi were "driving us crazy" and suggested the photographers were in attendance due to Wie's putting stance, with Giuliani laughing as he said she "bends all the way over and her panties show".

I had to hear it so you do too:



Rudy Giuliani tells an absolutely disgusting story about golfing with Rush Limbaugh



(He refers to Rush as "Roger" because he has pudding for brains but in context it was definitely about Rush) pic.twitter.com/fh4zO3DUVi — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) February 18, 2021

Giuliani referred to the story as a "joke" after telling it, with Bannon appearing unimpressed by the lewd comments, while Wie West spoke out on Twitter in outrage about the remarks.

"It's unsettling to hear of this highly inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referencing my 'panties' whilst playing in a charity pro-am," Wie West said.

Michelle Wie's team won the Els for Autism Pro Am, with Rudy Giuliani (pictured, driving) part of her group

"What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory. I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my 'panties' behind my back all day.

"What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like.

"My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year [in 2014]), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt!

"Nike makes skirts with SHORTS built in underneath for this exact reason...so that women can feel CONFIDENT and COMFORTABLE playing a game that we love."

The former US Women's Open champion received supported from the USGA about the incident, who tweeted: "Sexism has no place in golf or life. We are always in your corner @MichelleWieWest."