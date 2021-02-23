Sky Sports Golf podcast: Tony Finau, rangefinders, Joost Luiten and much more

The vodcast edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast can be seen on Tuesday at 10pm, and on Wednesday at 7pm on Sky Sports Golf

The podcast opens with a discussion about the proposed changes to Amateur Status, with elite players being able to receive payment for sponsorship deals.

It is then on to another near-miss for Tony Finau after he lost out to Max Homa in a play-off at the Genesis Invitational.

Tony Finau now has 37 top-10 finishes since his last win

Barter said: "This is now three second places in a row [for Finau] and it may be just a case of wanting it too much. It's clear that he has got the talent to be winning two or three times a year on the PGA Tour and just hasn't been doing it. But when it does happen it will surely happen again and again."

The conditions at Riviera Country Club also drew plenty of praise, so are firm and fast greens the way forward?

"It certainly is but it is not always possible," said Barter. "It is down to golf courses whether they can get their greens firm and fast and obviously the climate can be against you in that respect. But certainly it does test the players beyond any other way that we play."

Rangefinders are also discussed and whether or not their use will speed up play.

Howell said: "We've discussed it at [European Tour] committee level before when this has been a growing option in golf and it's not going to speed up play - it was unanimous all the players - our view was if you want to bring this in don't do it for speeding up play, it won't speed up play."

The trio also look ahead to this week's WGC-Workday Championship and Gainbridge LPGA, with Howell reflecting on his win in the 2005 HSBC Champions.

Joost Luiten won the KLM Open in 2013 and 2016

Josh's chat with Luiten has the European Tour player revealing the sport he was involved in before golf and also his love of darts.

He also gives a good insight into his two victories on home soil at the KLM Open.

