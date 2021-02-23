Tiger Woods car crash: Sport stars express shock after hearing of golfer's serious accident

0:17 World No 3 Justin Thomas says he is 'sick to his stomach' after hearing the news of Tiger Woods' car accident World No 3 Justin Thomas says he is 'sick to his stomach' after hearing the news of Tiger Woods' car accident

Justin Thomas expressed his concern for both Tiger Woods and his children as news of Woods' serious car crash in California dominated the build-up to this week's WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Thomas was clearly shaken when asked for his reaction to the breaking story from California, where Woods was rushed to hospital having suffered "multiple leg injuries" in a single-vehicle accident in which his car rolled over.

Social media was packed with well-wishers from sport and showbusiness, while Thomas was in his pre-tournament press conference in Sarasota, Florida when he gave his view.

Tiger Woods injured in serious car crash in California

0:27 Aerial footage of Woods' accident shows a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged, airbags appeared to be deployed and the wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside. Aerial footage of Woods' accident shows a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged, airbags appeared to be deployed and the wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

"I'm sick to my stomach," said the world No 3. "You know, it hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I'm sure they're struggling."

Adam Scott, a long-time friend and rival of Woods, added: "It's sickening. He's our hero out here... I just hope he's all right."

Xander Schauffele said: "My putting coach called me and told me. The volunteer who gave me a ride showed me a picture of it, and I read they used the jaws of life. The mood has been very quiet, I'd say.

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

"Everyone I've talked to has been in a strange mood due to the news. I was talking to my caddie about the impact he's had on the game of golf. It's not good for us, not good for the game of golf. All we can do is hope that he's fine and has a speedy recovery."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Manahan issued a statement which read: "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: "Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time."

Tweets from a variety of stars from all sports continued to roll in, with Ian Poulter among the first to offer his well-wishes:

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend. — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021

Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery. — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Keep Tiger and his family in your thoughts 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xHBtiLoCZc — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) February 23, 2021

Really troubling to see the accident this morning involving @TigerWoods. We’ve been friends a very long time, obviously I’m concerned for his wellbeing. He’s always been a fighter and I hope he fully recovers very soon. — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) February 23, 2021

He has mental strength stronger than most and has fought many battles and won many of them. His mental strength will win this battle. Prayers and thoughts to @TigerWoods and his family. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) February 23, 2021