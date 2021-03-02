Sky Sports Golf podcast: Tiger Woods tributes, Collin Morikawa's WGC win, and Annika Sorenstam's return

Collin Morikawa and Tiger Woods are among the talking points in this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast

Tiger Woods tributes, an impressive display from Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy's winless run are among the talking points in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Sarah Stirk and Tony Johnstone join Josh Antmann to reflect on another eventful week in golf, where the news agenda was dominated by Tiger Woods' car crash in California.

The panel talk about the importance of the 15-time major champion to the sport and how the players recognised his absence at the WGC-Workday Championship, plus look back at the key storylines from the opening World Golf Championship event of the year.

Morikawa claimed a three-shot victory at the WGC-Workday Championship

There is discussion about Morikawa's rapid rise in golf and how impressive The Concession was as a PGA Tour venue, as well as reflecting on another frustrating finish for Rory McIlroy in Florida, and looking at why he doesn't win more.

"When you look at Rory's scores, he just doesn't seem to be able to get the consistency together," Johnstone told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "When he does that, then the rest of the guys can just pack up and play for second, as we know how immensely talented he is.

"You can't quantify how much talent Rory's got, but there is something that's just not getting the job done. It's just so frustrating watching every week to see him in contention and not getting the job done. He's just too good a player not to be winning three or four tournaments a year, at least."

The trio look back at Annika Sorenstam's successful return on the LPGA Tour, 13 years on from originally retiring from the professional game, with the guests also offering their predictions for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and attempting to tackle the latest "Ponder the Pro".

