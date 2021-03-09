The Players: Justin Thomas admits form has dipped while dealing with fallout from homophobic slur

Justin Thomas is still feeling the fallout from his use of a homophobic slur

Justin Thomas has admitted the fallout from his use of a homophobic slur in January has "taken a toll" on his golf.

Thomas was embroiled in controversy during the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January, when a greenside microphone picked up on him using the derogatory term following a missed putt.

The American immediate apologised and vowed to "become a better person" in learning from his mistake, although that was not enough to stop long-time sponsors Ralph Lauren from terminating their relationship with Thomas.

He has remained in the top three of the world rankings despite missing the cut in two of his last four starts, and ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Thomas conceded the off-course distractions had adversely affected his form.

Thomas was embroiled in controversy in Hawaii

"I'm doing okay, I have definitely been better," said Thomas, who became world No 1 for the first time when he finished tied for 11th at the PGA Tour's flagship event in 2018. "But at the same time it's a good opportunity for me to try to grow and learn and get stronger because of it.

"I think it's kind of put a lot of things into perspective, and unfortunately for my golf, it's taken a toll on that a little bit, and I haven't been playing as well as I'd like. But I've been working and kind of tweaking things here and there, just trying to figure out kind of what's going on.

"At the end of the day I'm like an iPod Nano; I just keep shuffling! I think I have been trying to tweak too much or look for things. I'm just trying to keep it as simple as possible. I think it's easy to search for too much or think that I need to find something when I maybe don't, if that makes sense.

"For me right now, getting consistency in my driver is something that I'm really focusing on. I've hit more drivers and three-woods the last month or so than I have in a while.

Thomas was dumped by sponsors Ralph Lauren

"I'm just continuing to work on everything else, that's the hard part is you can't focus so much on one thing because then the other parts of your game go astray. That's just kind of in the never-ending chase that all of us are a part of out here."

Thomas is aware of the "sense of urgency" to get his game in order with the Masters fast approaching, although he is determined to avoid putting extra pressure on himself in the build up to the first major of the year.

"I think that's something that I've done is I've put too much pressure on myself, I've been trying too hard," Thomas added. "I think I want to win so bad, and I really want it too bad. Sometimes I just kind of have to step back and let it happen and be more oriented, not get so wrapped up in the moment and forcing things to happen.

"But I just need to do all the things that I can control and prepare as well as I can and work on the things I need to work on, and then once I tee it up, just let it all happen. Wherever I end up is where I'm going to end up.

"I can only be where my feet are and control where I'm at, and in the off weeks I can prepare for Augusta or prepare for weeks like that, but I can't get over-wrapped up in it. The sense of urgency, definitely I know, I think it's present a little bit in myself, but I also have realised it, so I'm hoping that it helps with that."

With Jordan Spieth almost back in the world's top 50 after three top-four finishes in his last four starts, Thomas insisted he never had any doubts his close friend would rediscover the kind of form that won him three majors, and he can use Spieth's resurgence as his own inspiration to improve his results.

"Whenever I was asked about it, I wasn't worried," said Thomas. "I mean, I felt for him. I obviously wanted him to perform better, play better, but I wasn't worried about him. I knew that he would start playing better again, and I know he's going to win again and contend in majors and probably win majors. Like he's too much of a gamer.

Jordan Spieth's resurgence has delighted Thomas

"But for me, just watching him, he's doing the Jordan Spieth stuff again. He's making holes-in-one, he's holing out bunker shots, he's making long putts and he's got that walk, he's got that swagger to his step and that confidence, and confidence is such a huge thing that you can't just turn a switch on and say, I'm confident now.

"It's all the work that he's put in. He's practised so much and created those reps to where he's able to hit the shots that he wants to do and do it enough to where he's built that confidence back, and now that he has it, he trusts it on the golf course, and it's just kind of spreading throughout his game.

"It's great for the game of golf. It's great for him. I also think it's great for me. It'll probably end up pushing me, as well."