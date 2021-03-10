European Tour abandons plans to stage three tournaments in Florida this year
After looking into the prospect of a Florida Swing, the European Tour has now decided against staging three tournaments in the United States and will "stay with our current schedule"
The European Tour has ruled out the possibility of staging some tournaments in the United States this year.
With coronavirus restrictions affecting travel in Europe, the Tour had looked at playing a number of events in Florida thanks to its "strategic alliance" with the PGA Tour.
European Tour events are scheduled for Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Portugal after The Masters in April, but chief executive Keith Pelley has now confirmed that plans to replace them with a 'Florida Swing' are no longer being considered.
"As a global Tour we face challenges due to current international travel restrictions and we therefore must explore all options available to ensure our members play a full schedule," said Pelley in a statement.
"The offer to stage events in the United States was a generous one by the PGA TOUR and shows the strength of the Strategic Alliance between our two Tours that we announced late last year.
"However, as I said in my correspondence with our membership, our intention is to stay with our current schedule and that remains our plan. At the same time, however, we are constantly monitoring the fluid situation across Europe."
Rory McIlroy had hinted this was the case at his press conference ahead of The Players Championship on Tuesday.
"Pretty sure it's not going to happen, which is a good thing because I think it means things are starting to get a little better back in Europe," he said.
The Qatar Masters this week sees the return of regular European Tour action for the first time since the Saudi International in early February.
There will then be a Kenyan double-header at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi after the Kenya Savannah Classic was added to the schedule last month.