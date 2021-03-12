The Players Championship: Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd join hole-in-one club with aces at TPC Sawgrass

2:09 Denny McCarthy reflects on firing a hole-in-one at The Players Championship and moving up the leaderboard with a second-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass Denny McCarthy reflects on firing a hole-in-one at The Players Championship and moving up the leaderboard with a second-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass

Holes-in-one are rare enough on the PGA Tour, but TPC Sawgrass witnessed two aces in a matter of hours during the second round of The Players Championship.

Denny McCarthy was the first player of the week to make a hole-in-one at the PGA Tour's flagship event, jumping up the leaderboard by holing his tee shot at the 165-yard third with an eight-iron.

The ace was only the fifth on the hole in tournament history and the first hole-in-one of McCarthy's short PGA Tour career, with the slamdunk helping the world No 221 to a second successive 69.

0:28 Denny McCarthy jumped up the leaderboard after firing a hole-in-one at the par-three third during the second round of The Players Denny McCarthy jumped up the leaderboard after firing a hole-in-one at the par-three third during the second round of The Players

"I can see how that's tough to make hole-in-ones on those pins," McCarthy said. "I just had a really good number today to that pin. It was a perfect 8-iron for me and just stepped up there and executed the shot!"

Brendon Todd then joined the party by making a hole-in-one of his own in the afternoon wave, with his ace at the par-three eighth also the first of his PGA Tour career.

0:52 Brendon Todd produced the second hole-in-one of the day at The Players after making an ace at TPC Sawgrass' par-three 12th Brendon Todd produced the second hole-in-one of the day at The Players after making an ace at TPC Sawgrass' par-three 12th

Todd nailed his 213-yard effort with a five-wood, seeing him secure the first hole-in-one at the eighth since Michael Thompson's ace during the opening round of the 2013 contest.

The most recent ace at the iconic par-three 17th in tournament play came from Ryan Moore during the opening round in 2019, while the last hole-in-one at the 13th came a day later from Sungjae Im.

Click on the videos above to see second-round aces at Sawgrass!

