The Masters: Counting down to the start of the 2021 men's major golf season at Augusta

The wait is nearly over for the opening men's major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The Masters once again live on Sky Sports.

This year's event returns to its usual April slot in the golfing calendar, having been pushed back to November last year due to Covid-19, with Dustin Johnson back as defending champion after his record-breaking victory at Augusta National in 2020.

Johnson will be looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win the Green Jacket in successive years, with the world No 1 aiming to build on November's five-shot win and register a third major title.

Dustin Johnson was presented with the Green Jacket by Tiger Woods, who will miss the 2021 contest through injury

Rory McIlroy will return with another opportunity to complete golf's career Grand Slam, having finished top-10 in six of the last seven years without ever winning the Masters, with the Northern Irishman wanting to bounce back from an inconsistent start to the PGA Tour season.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will have another opportunity to put his aggressive strategy to the test on the Augusta layout, having struggled to a tied-34th finish last time around, while Jon Rahm is among those looking to secure a maiden major breakthrough in 2021.

A limited number of patrons will be allowed to attend Augusta National this time around, having been barred from the last year's contest due to coronavirus restrictions, with the 2021 contest kicking off the men's major season.

A reduced attendance will once again be on-site at Augusta National this April

Who will prevail in the opening men's major of the year? To whet your appetite as we wait for the Masters, click on the video above to look back at Johnson's 2020 win and revisit some of the tournament's most iconic moments!

