Kenya Open: Tournament continues without live TV coverage over 'logistical difficulties'

The Kenya Open continues to be played without live TV coverage

The Magical Kenya Open will continue to be played without live TV coverage due to "persisting logistical difficulties" in Nairobi.

All four rounds of at Karen Country Club were due to be shown live on Sky Sports, with the European Tour event the first of back-to-back tournaments in Kenya over the next 10 days.

European Tour Productions (ETP) were hopeful that live world feed coverage - used by Sky Sports and global broadcast partners - would be available in time for Friday's second round, but have since confirmed that there will be no televised action until the weekend at the earliest.

In a statement, the European Tour said: "Due to persisting logistical difficulties beyond our control, we will unfortunately be unable to deliver live world feed coverage of the second day of the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker on Friday 19th March 2021.

"We are continually working to resolve the situation as soon as possible, and hope to be in a position to deliver live coverage later in the tournament as planned."

Benjamin Hebert holds a one-shot lead after a low-scoring opening day, also played without TV coverage, with Sam Horsfield in the group of seven players sharing second that also includes Scottish duo Calum Hill and Connor Syme.

1:44 Sam Horsfield reflects on marking his first European Tour appearance of the season with an opening-round 65 at the Magical Kenya Open Sam Horsfield reflects on marking his first European Tour appearance of the season with an opening-round 65 at the Magical Kenya Open

The cancellation of live coverage from Kenya means that Sky Sports will now show extended live coverage from the PGA Tour's Honda Classic on Friday, with Featured Group action now beginning at the earlier time of 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf.

Should coverage be available from Kenya for the final two rounds, then Sky Sports Golf will broadcast the conclusion to the event - as scheduled - on Saturday and Sunday.