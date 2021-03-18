PGA Tour: Sebastian Cappelen plays shot without shirt on after finding water at the Honda Classic

Playing on the PGA Tour often leaves golfers having to be at their creative best, with Sebastian Cappelen selecting an unusual approach to play a shot at the Honda Classic.

The Dane was a late entry into the event after three players withdrew pre-tournament after testing positive for Covid-19, with Cappelen looking to make a fast start on Thursday afternoon alongside Chase Koepka - the brother of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka - and Stephen Stallings Jr.

Beginning on the back nine, Cappelen bogeyed the tenth and got into more trouble at the par-four next, where the world No 492's approach finished short of the green and just inside the penalty area.

Cappelen has missed the cut in five of his nine PGA Tour starts this season

With his ball located in the water but not far away from the putting surface, Cappelen decided to pull his trousers up and remove his shirt before wading into the hazard to play his third shot.

Although removing his shirt helped Cappelen from covering himself in muddy water it didn't prevent from saving par, with the 30-year-old missing his putt from 12 feet and carding a second bogey in as many holes.

