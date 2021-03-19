Honda Classic: Shane Lowry in contention as Arron Wise opens up three-shot lead in Florida

2:49 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Florida A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Florida

Aaron Wise takes a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic, where Shane Lowry signed off his second round in style to stay in contention.

Wise eagled both par-fives on his way to a second successive 64 at PGA National and head into the weekend on 12 under, with Brandon Hagy firing a round-of-the day 62 to share second with overnight leader Matt Jones.

Sam Ryder is four strokes back in fourth after three birdies in his last four holes helped him to a seven-under 65, while a final-hole eagle lifted Lowry into the group of players in tied-fifth.

"A little bit of confidence goes a long way with me," Lowry told Sky Sports. "I didn't drive the ball great yesterday but every other part of my game was pretty good and I felt like I drove it a little bit better today."

Following on from an opening-round 67, Lowry holed a 15-footer at the third cancelled out a bogey at the seventh by draining a 30-footer from off the tenth green and picking up a shot at the 12th.

The reigning Champion Golfer of the Year made a 15-foot birdie at the 16th but missed a six-footer to save par at the next, only to chip in for eagle from off the final green to join Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy and Scott Harrington on seven under.

Wise, starting on the back nine, produced an incredible approach into the par-five 18th to set up a close-range eagle and reach the turn in 31, with the world No 152 responding to a three-putt bogey at the second by draining a 45-footer at the next.

Aaron Wise's only PGA Tour win came at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

The American saw his lead reduced when he gave back a close-range birdie at the fourth with a bogey at the fifth, before rolling in from 15 feet at the ninth - his final hole - to bolster his hopes of claiming a second PGA Tour title.

Hagy closed his bogey-free round with back-to-back bogeys to move to nine under for the tournament with Jones, who battled to a level-par 70 after his opening-day 61, while Ryder also signed for a blemish-free round to stay within four of the lead.

Defending champion Sungjae Im is in the large group on four under that also includes former world No 1 Adam Scott, while Lee Westwood failed to make the cut after struggling to a seven-over 78.

