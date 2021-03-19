Honda Classic: Wesley Bryan strips to underwear to play shot from muddy water at PGA National

0:41 Wesley Bryan removed his shoes, socks and trousers and hit the shot in his underwear! Wesley Bryan removed his shoes, socks and trousers and hit the shot in his underwear!

Mud and water are two things golfers try to avoid on the golf course, with Wesley Bryan coming up with an unusual way to deal with both during the Honda Classic.

The former PGA Tour winner had already plummeted down the leaderboard after following a four-over 74 on Thursday by dropping five shots in a four-hole stretch during his second round.

Bryan was already five over for his round and destined to miss the cut when he made his way to the par-four sixth, his 15th hole of the day, where his tee shot finished left of the fairway and just inside the water.

With Bryan's only way to have a swing being by heading into the penalty area, he took off his shoes, socks and pink trousers before wading into the muddy water to play the shot in his underwear.

2:49 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Florida A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Florida

Bryan had also rolled up his shirt and tied it to limit the amount of spray that could head onto his clothes, with the world No 426 stood in ankle deep sludge as he took a swipe at his ball.

Although his shot moved barely 30 feet from its original spot, Bryan made cleaner connection with his next effort before wiping himself down and getting dressed again to complete the hole.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Bryan eventually signed for a double-bogey six, his fourth double of the day, with further bogeys over his next two holes and a final-hole birdie completing a second-round 78.

Click on the video above to see Bryan's underwear shot at the Honda Classic!

Watch the Honda Classic throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday with Featured Groups from 11.15am on Sky Sports Golf.