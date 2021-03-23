WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Scotland's Robert MacIntyre looks forward to different test in Texas

0:35 Robert MacIntyre admits he has not performed to his best in recent outings and says he must improve if he wants to compete at this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Robert MacIntyre admits he has not performed to his best in recent outings and says he must improve if he wants to compete at this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Robert MacIntyre is relishing the opportunity to make his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play debut and believes the tournament's format suits his aggressive game.

MacIntyre has been handed a tough draw for the round-robin group format in Texas, with the Scot set to face world No 1 Dustin Johnson, five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na and American Adam Long over the first three days.

The world No 44 is making his fourth appearance in a six-week stretch in the USA, his first run of PGA Tour events in his career, with MacIntyre looking forward for another chance to play against the world's best.

MacIntyre will secure an invite to The Masters if he remains in the world's top 50 after this week

"I can't wait for this," MacIntyre said. "This is just right down my alley. Obviously you're paying against the best players in the world, so anything can happen.

"It's not like you've got to beat the whole field, you've just got to beat one individual person day in, day out. You can shout three over par and win or shoot five under par and lose.

"There is no guide to it, there's no plan, just be aggressive, play my golf and see how it ends up when the match is done. When someone tells me to stop playing, I'll stop playing!"

MacIntyre followed a tied-61st finish at the WGC-Workday Championship by claiming a share of 36th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, before experiencing his first missed cut since February 2020 when he made an early exit from The Players.

"It's been a different test and it has been a different level," MacIntyre added. "I've not played my best but it's all a learning experience. I know when I do play my best the results will come.

"For just now, I've been having to work hard. I've not been on my game but that's part of golf and you can't have it your own way all the time. I wasn't trying to settle [on the PGA Tour], I'm trying to jump in the deep end and go and swim!"

