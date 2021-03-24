Kenya Savannah Classic: Daniel van Tonder moves one ahead of David Drysdale and Justin Harding

0:40 Daniel Van Tonder moved into the halfway lead at the Kenya Savannah Classic after posting back-to-back eagles during his second round in Nairobi Daniel Van Tonder moved into the halfway lead at the Kenya Savannah Classic after posting back-to-back eagles during his second round in Nairobi

Daniel van Tonder eagled all three par-fives to move into the halfway lead at the Kenya Savannah Classic, with Scotland's David Drysdale part of the chasing pack.

Van Tonder followed an opening-round 65 with a seven-under 64 at Karen Country Club to move top the leaderboard in Nairobi, with the South African mixing three eagles and three birdies with two bogeys during his second round.

The 30-year-old, who won four of his seven Sunshine Tour titles in the 2020 season, sits a shot clear of Justin Harding and Drysdale - who carded a second successive 65 - with Masahiro Kawamura a further stroke alongside Niklas Lemme and Darren Fichardt.

"This week I've found something again," Van Tonder said. "I got some confidence out there so I am able to hit the driver on most tee boxes and be aggressive going into the pins."

Drysdale, chasing a long-awaited European Tour victory, jumped up the leaderboard by playing his last four holes in four under, while Harding - winner at the same course on Sunday - posted a second-round 66 to stay within one of the lead.

"I think the golf course just suits me well," Harding said. "I enjoy it out there, I drove it really well today, I put it in play and to be fair I probably just didn't hit it close enough to the hole."

Darius van Driel carded a round-of-the-day 62 to move into tied-fifth alongside Joost Luiten, Marcus Armitage, Romain Langasque and Gonzalo Fernadez-Castano on 10 under, while Aaron Rai - the highest-ranked player in the field - snuck into the final 36 holes on the cut mark after a four-under 68,

Kyongjun Moon missed the cut despite producing the highlight of the day, with the South Korean holing out from 346 yards with his driver to register a hole-in-one albatross on the par four seventh hole.

