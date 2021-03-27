Golf News

Line-up for Sunday's semi-finals at the WGC Match Play in Austin

Draw and starting times for the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

Players USA unless stated - all times UK:

Semi-finals:

1505 Victor Perez (Fra) vs Billy Horschel

1520 Matt Kuchar vs Scottie Scheffler

Quarter-finals:

1735 Billy Horschel bt Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 19th hole

1750 Victor Perez (Fra) bt Sergio Garcia (Esp) 4&3

1805 Jon Rahm (Esp) lost to Scottie Scheffler 3&1

1830 Matt Kuchar bt Brian Harman 2&1

Last-16 results:

1235 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) bt Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 4&3

1246 Billy Horschel bt Kevin Streelman 3&1

1257 Sergio Garcia (Esp) bt Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 2&1

1308 Bob MacIntyre (Sco) lost to Victor Perez (Fra) 5&4

1319 Scottie Scheffler bt Ian Poulter (Eng) 5&4

1330 Jon Rahm (Esp) bt Erik van Rooyen (Rsa) 3&2

1341 Bubba Watson lost to Brian Harman 2&1

1352 Matt Kuchar bt Jordan Spieth 1up

