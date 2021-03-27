Line-up for Sunday's semi-finals at the WGC Match Play in Austin
Draw and starting times for the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.
Players USA unless stated - all times UK:
Semi-finals:
1505 Victor Perez (Fra) vs Billy Horschel
1520 Matt Kuchar vs Scottie Scheffler
Quarter-finals:
1735 Billy Horschel bt Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 19th hole
1750 Victor Perez (Fra) bt Sergio Garcia (Esp) 4&3
1805 Jon Rahm (Esp) lost to Scottie Scheffler 3&1
1830 Matt Kuchar bt Brian Harman 2&1
Last-16 results:
1235 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) bt Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 4&3
1246 Billy Horschel bt Kevin Streelman 3&1
1257 Sergio Garcia (Esp) bt Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 2&1
1308 Bob MacIntyre (Sco) lost to Victor Perez (Fra) 5&4
1319 Scottie Scheffler bt Ian Poulter (Eng) 5&4
1330 Jon Rahm (Esp) bt Erik van Rooyen (Rsa) 3&2
1341 Bubba Watson lost to Brian Harman 2&1
1352 Matt Kuchar bt Jordan Spieth 1up