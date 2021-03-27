The Masters: The One In November - watch on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday evening

Dustin Johnson proudly displays his Green Jacket after winning the 2020 Masters

The Masters: The One In November, which airs for the first time at 10pm on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday evening, is a fascinating behind-the-scenes chronicle of the 2020 Masters.

Played amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Masters was the first time the major had been staged at Augusta National in November.

The 30-minute documentary chronicles the days leading into the tournament which was also staged with no patrons for the first time in its history and overcame numerous challenges in making the event a reality.

It follows those on the grounds who are responsible for planning and executing the event with officials and executives giving a rare glimpse into their roles.

Viewers will also see preparations for the traditional Champions Dinner hosted by 2019 champion Tiger Woods, who appears in the film along with the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ian Poulter and Cameron Champ.

