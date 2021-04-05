Jordan Spieth ends 'a long road' with 'monumental' win at Valero Texas Open

1:35 Jordan Spieth described his win at the Valero Texas Open as 'monumental' after ending his victory drought Jordan Spieth described his win at the Valero Texas Open as 'monumental' after ending his victory drought

Jordan Spieth described his long-awaited victory at the Valero Texas Open as "monumental" as he claimed his first win since the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth fired a six-under 66 in the final round at TPC San Antonio to finish two ahead of the tenacious Charley Hoffman, with England's Matt Wallace two further back in third.

The 27-year-old former world No 1 has returned to form this year and was delighted to have finally got over the line in front after a number of near-misses in recent weeks.

"This is a monumental win for me. It's one that I've certainly thought about for a long time," he said.

Spieth poses with a trophy for the first time since July 2017 after winning the Valero Texas Open

"I felt really light. I just wanted to come out and smile and try and have some fun. That's been kind of a challenge for me on these Sundays when I've been in contention, I've not come out with a real lightness to me and today I did.

"It's been a long road. I never really doubted myself that I'd get back to where I wanted to go but when you lose confidence a lot of times it's hard to see the positives going forward and I just kept my head down.

"I owe a lot of people thanks. It's a team and a team effort and I've been blessed to work with the best in the world at everything they do."

Spieth will now head to Augusta National for The Masters, in which he has an excellent record, including a victory in 2015.

"There's some key moments here and there, different time periods where I felt like things were turning around," he added.

"There's also moments I look back on where I hit balls till my hands bled and I wasn't doing the right thing and I just went home thought about it; sleeping, lost sleep. This sport can take you in a lot of different directions.

"So I think it's just most important to embrace when I have moments like this and just really appreciate them, keep the process that I'm doing. Obviously things are starting to work without feeling like I quite have it all, so that's a really good sign. Take some confidence into next week as well."

Spieth believes the key to finally tasting victory again this week was his putting in the final round as he made seven birdies and just one bogey.

"I've had a chance on Sundays over maybe three or four different Sundays in the last two months and today was by far the best that I played," he said.

"Just to see those putts go in, I felt like I was doing everything right those other Sundays and I hit good putts and they wouldn't go in.

Congratulations, @JordanSpieth, on winning the @valerotxopen! I know it’s been awhile for you on the @PGATOUR — a “long road” as you called it — but Barbara and I are so proud of you, and we couldn’t be happier! What a well-played tournament, and a terrific last round! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2021

"Today I hit a couple that I didn't quite strike very well but they went in. It's a funny game. It shows that as long as you put yourself in that position enough times, the bounces do go your way.

"I got a couple good breaks early in the round today to allow me to kind of jump out in front and feel like I had control."

Hoffman, the 2016 champion, was quick to pay tribute to Spieth after just missing out on a victory.

He said: "I've lost golf tournaments, I've won golf tournaments, but today Jordan won the golf tournament.

"Obviously I put some pressure on. Obviously I would have liked to have hit some better shots coming down the stretch, but gave myself an opportunity coming down the 18th fairway and that's all you can ask for. Hats off to Jordan."

