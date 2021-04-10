The Masters 2021: Matthew Wolff disqualified after signing for wrong score at Augusta National

2:33 From hitting trees and patrons to finding the water hazards of Augusta National, we look at some of the occasions shots didn't go to plan for the golfers during the second round From hitting trees and patrons to finding the water hazards of Augusta National, we look at some of the occasions shots didn't go to plan for the golfers during the second round

Matthew Wolff experienced a week to forget at The Masters after being disqualified following his second round at Augusta National.

Wolff needed a fast start on Friday to have any chance of making the cut in the opening men's major of the year, having struggled to a four-over 76 during the opening day in Georgia.

The US Open runner-up's hopes immediately faded with a quadruple-bogey at the par-four first, where he hit trees off the tee and saw two chips roll off the green during an ugly opening hole.

Wolff has yet to post a top-25 finish in his six worldwide starts in 2021

Wolff slipped further down the leaderboard with three consecutive bogeys around the turn and cancelled out a birdie at the 12th with a dropped shot at the 17th, seeing him limp home with what he thought was seven-over 79.

The world No 23 was already assured of an early exit, given he was eight strokes outside the projected cut-mark of three over, only to have his status confirmed when it was announced he had signed for the wrong score on his penultimate hole.

Statement from Tournament Headquarters:

Following his second round, Matthew Wolff returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17. He was subsequently disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3). — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

In a statement, tournament officials said: "Following his second round, Matthew Wolff returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17. He was subsequently disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3)."

The Masters - Live Live on

Wolff's disqualification means the 21-year-old has still yet to complete a full 72 holes at Augusta National, having missed the cut in his Masters debut in November's contest.

Justin Rose holds a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman at the halfway stage, with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and Australian Marc Leishman heading into the weekend two off the pace.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer is in the group on level par after posting a three-under 69 on Friday, having been handed a two-shot penalty the previous day after video evidence showed him brushing the sand on his backswing in the bunker.

I was just informed that I have been assessed a 2 stroke penalty for unintentionally grazing the sand in my backswing on hole 15. While I’m gutted, I can’t wait to get after it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5ZOlthQzeE — Abraham Ancer (@Abraham_Ancer) April 9, 2021

"I've never experienced anything like that," Ancer said. "I was pretty amazed because I had no idea that had happened. You needed a really good camera with some good zoom to be able to see that I touched the sand.

"It was pretty minimal, but I can't complain. I was holding the club, so I'm the only one liable for that. You've got to move on and make some birdies."

